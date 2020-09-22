Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer Announces New Pluralone Album I Don’t Feel Well for October 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech September 22nd, 2020 - 12:20 PM

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer released his first studio album as Pluralone To Be One With You, a mere two months ago, but the artist is hard at work with yet another release scheduled for this year. His sophomore album is called I Don’t Feel Well and is set for release via Org Music on October 16, with a vinyl release on December 11.

A new single from the upcoming project titled “The Night Won’t Scare Me” has also been released on Org Music’s Soundcloud. This new track opens up with dischordant synth lines that give an eerie yet catchy melody, before the rest of the indie rock style instrumental kicks in with pounding drums, guitar drives and melodic piano keys. Klinghoffer gives an emotive vocal performance that draws in the listener into each lyric, as the instrumental gradually leads the track along each vocal change.

The track was reportedly written while Klinghoffer was a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers between 2009 and 2019. “This is a wild time,” Klinghoffer said in a press statement. “This album was made during and amongst some very new experiences. I hope it captures some of how it felt during this period. I’ll feel better when this is behind us.”

To Be One With You held guest appearances from his former Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmates Flea and Jack Irons, who also played in Pearl Jam. The artist premiered a song on mxdwn earlier this year called “Shade,” which channeled some influences from John Cale.

I Don’t Feel Well track list

1. Red Don’t Feel

2. The Night Won’t Scare Me

3. Carry

4. The Report

5. Steal Away

6.. Mother Nature

7. Knowing You

8. Plank

9. Don’t Have To

10. I Hear You

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister