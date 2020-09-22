SXSW Announces 2021 Music Festival Lineup Will Be Curated By Programming Staff In Lieu of Standard Application Process

Home News Aaron Grech September 22nd, 2020 - 4:05 PM

The massive SXSW music festival has announced a couple of online events that are scheduled to go on for the next year. The first event SXSW EDU Online is set to take place from March 9 to March 11, 2021, while SXSW Online will take place from March 16 to March 20, 2021. These digital events are set to hold conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases, networking and exhibitions.

As opposed to previous years which held an application project, these events are set to be curated by programming staff with priority given to showcase presenters and artists who were scheduled for SXSW 2020, which was cancelled due to COVID-19. Entries for this digital experience will open up on October 6 with proposals for SXSW and SXSW EDU, as well as Film Festival submissions.

According to a statement made by organizers “SXSW is working with the City of Austin and public health authorities on plans for a 2021 physical event. SXSW will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

This new format changes many things for the massive conference and music event; last year SXSW announced the first round of its artists showcases in October. SXSW and SXSW Edu entries will be selected from October 6 – October 16, SXSW Film Festival Submissions from October 6 to October 28, and press accreditations will be made available from November 10 to February 10.

This year had a huge impact for SXSW, whose cancellation was not covered by insurance. While the event allowed passholders to defer registration until 2021, 2022 or 2023, it maintained its no refund policy, which led to a lawsuit. The company was also forced to lay off a third of its staff in the fallout from the event.