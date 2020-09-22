Metz Share Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Inspired Video for “Blind Youth Industrial Park”

Home News Aaron Grech September 22nd, 2020 - 6:45 PM

Canadian punk outfit Metz are back with a new music video for “Blind Youth Industrial Park,” which is featured on their upcoming studio album Atlas Vending, out on October 9 via Sub Pop. This latest single was directed by Dylan Pharazyn, who has worked with the likes of Wax Chattels, Die! Die! Die! and Yukon Era.

“Blind Youth Industrial Park” is a sleek sci-fi caper, focusing on a woman attempting to save an injured creature with humanoid features and tentacles. The song is a hard hitting punk track with pounding drums, electrifying guitar riffs and high energy vocals that manage to fit in with this visual accompaniment by giving it some thrill.

“I started thinking of the feeling of war or samurai films, beautiful but dark and violent,” Pharazyn said in a statement, “but then I had this idea to work up a more unique world… I started to think of a more futuristic setting — more unusual and dream-like with the story set on a distant planet where there is future technology and some kind of alien magic.”

This latest music video release follows “Hail Taxi” and ” A Boat to Drown In,” which both feature extremely different visual styles, with “Hail Taxi” showing a woman drowning in a small life boat, and “A Boat To Drown In” showing a surreal cross country escapade with a rampaging bear mascot. The band have been hard at work outside of this project, debuting two songs earlier this year “Acid” and “Slow Decay,” and covering The Cramps’ “Call of the Wighat.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister