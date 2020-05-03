METZ Double Down With Two New Songs “Acid” And “Slow Decay”

Home News Peter Mann May 3rd, 2020 - 3:04 AM

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada-based punk rock group, Metz, released two new songs, via BandCamp, this past Friday, May 1. According to Consequence of Sound, finds the streaming platform”…Bandcamp once again waiving its fees in an effort to support artists stripped of touring revenue in the age of COVID-19. To take advantage of the benefit holiday, many artists are releasing fresh material. METZ is among those capitalizing on the goodness by sharing a pair of songs, “Acid” and ‘Slow Decay.'”

Metz, founded back in 2008, have released three full length studio albums, via Sub Pop, including the collective’s 2012 self-titled debut METZ, their sophomore 2015 follow up II and their latest third studio album 2017’s Strange Peace. The band has also released a compilation album last year entitled Automat, a collection of b-sides, demos and unreleased material. The collective’s current touring roster is comprised of frontman Alex Edkins (vocals/guitar), Hayden Menzies (drums) and Chris Slorach (bass).

The track “Acid” is a warped, bombastic and aggressively caustic tune that features rapidly percussive drums. The strings and vocals blend together in awesome reverb fashion. According to the BandCamp site the track is described as, “…a song about having a fresh perspective, a newly widened outlook on the world and one’s life. Being shaken awake from a malaise and realizing there is no time for petty bullshit. Love what you love, love who you love! Embrace it and don’t wait.”

While “Slow Decay” presents a more coherent instrumentation that is equally aggressive sounding, the warped, psychedelic elements found on “Acid” are also present here. As previously reported in the aforementioned Consequence of Sound article, “‘Slow Decay’, meanwhile, is a dizzying assault, guitars swarming around gun-shot drums.”

The Consequence of Sound article furthers that, “Both of the tracks are produced by Steve Albini, giving listeners a wall of heavy noise rock sludge. ‘Acid’ is a relentless force of resistance, its cacophony of sound pressing back against defeat.”

As previously reported here on mxdwn, “Canadian punk rock band, Metz, have released their cover of “Call of the Wighat,” a song originally released by the legendary punk rock band, The Cramps. The song is set to feature on the upcoming compilation tribute album to The Cramps, Really Bad Music For Really Bad people, released by Three One G’s records.”

To listen to both “Acid” and “Slow Decay” stream below, via BandCamp.

<a href="http://metz.bandcamp.com/album/acid-slow-decay">Acid / Slow Decay by METZ</a>

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister