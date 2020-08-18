Metz Take a Look Back in New Video for “Hail Taxi”

Home News Aaron Grech August 18th, 2020 - 8:53 PM

Punk outfit Metz are back with a new music video for “Hail Taxi,” which is set to be featured on their forthcoming album Atlas Vending, out on October 9 via Sub Pop. This latest visual was directed by A.F. Cortes who has worked with the likes of Daughters, Spotlights and Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth fame.

“Hail Taxi” was shot in black and white and features an isolated woman in a boat floating across a body of water, cut with images of a braided hair strands penetrating a distorted, face-like object. The song itself is a harsh punk rock track with noisey instrumentals from its guitars blaring throughout the song, on top of frontman Alex Edkins aggressive delivery.

“I wanted to tell a simple story that captures the song’s overarching theme,” Cortes stated in a press release. “The idea of longing for the past creates many visual motifs and I wanted to create a piece that feels timeless and conveys a sense of isolation, highlighting that while we can hide our feelings, we can’t run from them.”

This record was recorded at Machines with Magnets in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, where it was co-produced by Ben Greenberg of Uniform and engineered and mixed Seth Manchester, who has worked with Daughters, Lingua Ignota and The Body.

Metz released “A Boat to Drown In” last month alongside Atlas Vending’s announcement. The band released two new tracks in May “Acid” and “Slow Decay” and a cover of The Cramps’ “Call of the Wighat” in February.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister