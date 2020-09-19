Stabbing Westward Gives The Cure’s “Burn” an Industrial Rock Twist for Cold Waves Virtual Festival

Home News Roy Lott September 19th, 2020 - 6:19 AM

Stabbing Westward has released a cover of The Cure‘s “Burn,” which is apart of the triple-platinum selling soundtrack for “The Crow.” According to the PRP, the cover was released via a new benefit compilation from the ‘Cold Waves‘ festival, which features tracks from Godflesh, Meat Beat Manifesto and more. The compilation can be purchased via Bandcamp with the proceeds from it going towards Darkest Before Dawn and the GoFundMe for the Metro Chicago. A free ‘Cold Waves‘ virtual festival will run through to September 20 via Twitch in place of the original live music festival that was set to take place in Chicago the same weekend. Other performers included Front 242, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, The Young Gods, She Past Away, The KVB, Paul Barker (and his alter-ego Hermes Pan) and Chris Connelly.

<a href="https://cracknationrecords.bandcamp.com/album/cold-waves-2020-compilation">COLD WAVES 2020 COMPILATION by Cracknation Records</a>

The new cover follows the band’s previously released singles “Cold” and “Dead and Gone,” apart of their three-song EP. The band has also announced that a new album is on the horizon called Wasteland, marking the band’s first album in almost 20 years. “It’s grand to be working with Stabbing Westward again,” said producer John Fryer.