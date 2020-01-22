Stabbing Westward Release Chilling New Video for “Cold”

Home News Ashwin Chary January 22nd, 2020 - 9:12 PM

American industrial rock band, Stabbing Westward, dropped a new video for their song “Cold”, which is featured on the new EP, Dead And Gone. The release of this song marks their release of new music since 2001.

The video starts off with a picture of an old, worn-out TV, the walls behind it are stained, and VHS tapes are unevenly stacked and placed next to the TV. The TV turns on, and a trumpet player buzzes a mysterious tune.

Christopher Hall, vocalist for Stabbing Westward, starts singing with an intense gaze, as the camera cuts to the other members jamming out, playing their respective instrument.

“How did you get so cold? How did you get so cold?” Hall sings. “I see in your eyes, theres nothing inside. How did you get so cold?”

The screen flickers as the band jam out. The camera moves fast as the trump starts up again, the organ-like synth adds a powerful effect, drastically enhancing the mood of the song.

The guitar riffs are heavy, and the bass complements the tune. The song fades out as the camera zooms in closer to the TV and boom…lights out.

Earlier this month, Stabbing Westward released their song “Dead and Gone,” the title track for their EP. The EP will feature only three new songs, and two remixes of “Dead and Gone,” and “Cold”. Currently, there has been no mention of a tour to promote the upcoming EP.