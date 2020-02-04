Cold Waves Chicago Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Stabbing Westward, Front 242 and My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

Home News Aaron Grech February 4th, 2020 - 9:38 PM

The Chicago-based industrial music festival Cold Waves has announced its 2020 lineup featuring Stabbing Westward, Front 242 and My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, who will join many others at the Metro and Smart Bar September 18th to the 20th. Three-day passes are currently on sale, however single day passes will go on-sale this Friday.

Other prominent performers included on the lineup are The Young Gods, She Past Away, The KVB, Paul Barker (and his alter-ego Hermes Pan) and Chris Connelly. Last year’s New York City lineup featured the likes of <PIG>, Chemlab and Nitzer Ebb, while the Chicago 2018 lineup featured The Black Queen, Die Krupps and Meat Beat Manifesto.

This year is a special one for Stabbing Westward, as they have reunited to record their first pieces of new music in over 19 years, with the announcement of their new studio album titled Dead and Gone. The band released the title track of the album to coincide with its announcement, and released a new music video for the song “Cold.”

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult released their 13th studio album last year, titled In the House of Strange Affairs. “Overall this album executes on what TKK does best and gives you every flavor of their history. First dark, disturbing and serious to smooth, sexy and theatrical, In The House of Strange Affairs keeps you on your feet while also staying consistent,” mxdwn reviewer Joseph Shigematsu explained.

