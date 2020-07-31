Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, Moby, Lou Koller of Sick of It All and More Join Forces to Cover Black Flag’s “Rise Above”

Home News Roy Lott July 31st, 2020 - 12:26 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Tim McIlrath of Rise Against has joined Sick Of It All’s Lou Koller, MXPX’s Mike Herrera, Moby to perform a special rendition of Black Flag’s “Rise Above.” The cover is a part of Mikey and His Uke’s punk cover series on his Youtube channel. According to Brooklyn Vegan, covers that have been released so far include Operation Ivy’s “Unity” (with members of Less Than Jake, Fishbone, and more), Minor Threat’s “Betray” (with members of Sloan, Billy Talent, and more), Bad Religion’s “No Control” (with members of Pennywise, Sum 41, and more), Pennywise’s ‘Bro Hymn” (with members of The Offspring, Anti-Flag, Good Riddance, Pulley, Pennywise, and more) Check out the cover below.

McIlrath recently made a cameo alongside Chuck Ragan in fellow rock band Sick of it All’s music video for their track “Bulls Anthem,” which also includes fanmade Zoom videos. Sick of it All were slated to hit the road this past spring with Agnostic Front but has since been postponed. Moby recently released his latest LP All Visible Objects earlier this year and contributed to the fundraiser album The Longest Day with a new song called “In Between Violence.” The album also included new music from Anna Calvi, Algiers, Daniel Avery, Sad13, Cold Specks, Rhys Chatham and Rituals of Mine.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson