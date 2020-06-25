Sick Of It All Releases Zoom-Shot Music Video for “Bull’s Anthem” Featuring Chuck Ragan & Tim McIlrath of Rise Against

Home News Ariel King June 25th, 2020 - 8:31 PM

Sick Of It All has released a music video for their song “Bull’s Anthem,” featuring fanmade Zoom footage with appearances by Chuck Ragan of Hot Water Music and Tim McIllrath of Rise Against. Showcasing fans split across the screen singing the song’s lyrics as they dance with their families.

“Getting all our fans and friends in the making of this video for ‘Bull’s Anthem’ was an absolute blast,” the band said in a statement. “We had so much fun going through all the submissions, piecing it together, and being able to bring some much needed laughter into all our lives during these crazy times. It’s amazing to see so many people united via our music, from all over the world, and joining us in spreading a good responsible message. We want to thank Time from Rise Against, Chuck from Hot Water Music and the hundreds of participants, for making this happen, and we want to thank you for watching and sharing this video. It’s US vs. Them and the time for revolution has come! Support, love and take care of each other.”

Smiling faces cover the screen, fans jumping around as they sing along to the song’s lyrics and share the experience with their families. Fathers singing to their babies, a girl hooping in her lawn, a man driving down as his dog licks his face and families joining each other on Zoom only a few of the fans featured. Ragan, McIllrath and members of Sick Of It All play their instruments,

The energetic track delivers on its “Anthem” sound, the lyrics chanting pride as the drums, guitars and bass carry a fast pace throughout. “We will cheer the bull’s success/Nothing more, nothing less,” the lyrics chant, Sick Of It All shouting each lyric with pride.

Earlier this month, Sick Of It All announced they will be playing a show at Underground Arts on August 30 in Philadelphia with Agnostic Front. The two bands were supposed to go on tour this spring, having to postpone their shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In July of 2018, Rise Against released their most recent album, The Ghost Note Symphonies, Vol. 1. Hot Water Music are headlining October’s Fest 19 in Gainesville, Florida.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat