Fantastic Negrito Releases Soulful New Track “I’m So Happy I Cry” Featuring Tank from Tank and the Bangas

Grammy Award-winner Fantastic Negrito has released his latest single “I’m So Happy I Cry,” from his hugely anticipated new album, HAVE YOU LOST YOUR MIND YET? along with its accompanying music video. The track serves as the follow up to “A Boy Named Andrew” released earlier this year. It also features vocals from Tarriona “Tank” Ball of New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas and is the first collaboration to feature two NPR Tiny Desk winners.

“‘I’m So Happy I Cry’ to me is about being so overjoyed when change finally comes from living a life of constant fear and survival. It’s the truest testament in believing not only is change gonna come, but it is here, Tank stated in a press release. “Working with Tank was such a joy,” Negrito added. “She is a powerful, dynamic artist, and we made a little bit of history together. It was the first time that two Tiny Desk winners collaborated on a song. I think it really gives validation to how important Bob Boilen and the NPR Tiny Desk Contest are. None of this would have happened without them.”

Negrito also discussed the inspiration behind “I’m So Happy I Cry.” “I was really inspired to write ‘I’m So Happy I Cry’ the day after reading of Juice WRLD’s death. There are so many young artists suffering from what I perceive as mental illness. Imagine having everything you want in the world and still feeling the need to medicate until it kills you. There is something very sick — and tragic — about that.”

The video features The Remember Them: Champions for Humanity Monument, an Oakland landmark that serves as a reminder that we can make positive changes. Check out the video below.

HAVE YOU LOST YOUR MIND YET? follows Negrito’s surprise EP Black Roots Music, released on Juneteenth.