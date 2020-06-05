Thou Gives Nirvana A Metal Twist And Releases Cover Album Blessing Of The Highest Order for Bandcamp Fundraiser

Home News Jesse Raymer June 5th, 2020 - 6:56 PM

Sludge metal outfit Thou has released a sixteen song collection of Nirvana covers titled Blessings Of The Highest Order. These covers are released alongside Bandcamp’s initiative to wave their revenue share to benefit the artists, though it is available on all streaming platforms. This cover album takes on a variety of iconic Nirvana tracks, including “In Bloom,” “Aneurysm” and “Blew.”

Thou gives their signature metal twist on these tracks, with muddy sounds and thrashing guitars accompanied by aggressive vocals. Thou’s musical style fits well with Nirvana’s iconic grunge sound, and Thou breathes a new life to the tracks. Thou’s metal makeover on these songs adds a whole new angle to them.

Thou joins various artists who are releasing music on Bandcamp at this time. The artists include Marissa Nadler, Ty Segall and Torres. This cover album comes after Thou released their live cover of Alice In Chains’ “Brother” back in 2019. Additionally, the metal outfit released its thirteenth record, Magus back in 2018. Regarding Magus, mxdwn reviewer CJ Brown stated that Thou “..created an atmosphere throughout the album that is powerful, foreboding and downright evil sounding.”

Listen to the album below. It is also available for purchase on Robotic Empire’s Bandcamp.

<a href="http://roboticempire.bandcamp.com/album/blessings-of-the-highest-order">Blessings Of The Highest Order by Thou</a>

Blessing Of The Highest Order track list

1. Aneurysm

2. Dive

3. Stain

4. Sifting

5. Blew

6. Floyd The Barber

7. School

8. Milk It

9. Scentless Apprentice

10. I Hate Myself And I Want To Die

11. Territorial Pissings

12. Endless Nameless

13. Even In His Youth

14. In Bloom

15. Something In The Way

16. My Girl