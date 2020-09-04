Thou Gives Bad Religion’s “Kerosene” a Post Metal Makeover for New Shut it Down: Benefit for the Movement for Black Lives Compilation on Bandcamp

Home News Ariel King September 4th, 2020 - 8:58 PM

Thou have released a cover of Bad Religion’s “Kerosene” for the Shut it Down: Benefit for the Movement for Black Lives campaign on Bandcamp. The compilation is being sold via Bandcamp for $10, with the proceeds going towards the Movement for Black Lives.

Thou’s cover of the track differs greatly from the original, with the soft and haunting vocals dancing over the piano and strings. The track takes on a more emotional feel, with the electric strums hanging in the air for the first few beats of the track. Thou take on a deeper feel with their track, the song becoming more heartfelt and sad. Thou collaborated with Silver Godling and Emily McWilliams on the track, with McWilliams doing most of the vocals.

<a href="http://shutitdowncomp.bandcamp.com/album/shut-it-down-benefit-for-the-movement-for-black-lives">Shut it Down: Benefit for the Movement for Black Lives by Thou</a>

“Kerosene” was first released in 1993, with the punk track having a faster and more upbeat tune. Bad Religion came out of the Los Angeles DIY punk scene, with the original sound of “Kerosene” reflecting the band’s roots. Bad Religion’s version of the track takes on a more cheeky feel in comparison to the heavy feel of Thou’s cover. Thou’s lead singer, Bryan Funck, explained the band’s desire to cover Bad Religion in the compilation in an interview with Stereogum.

“There’s always been something about Bad Religion’s ‘Kerosene’ that speaks to my own destructive impulse; regardless of its original intent, the lyrics paint an evocative image of fires consuming a bleak, urban cesspit of segregated opulence,” Funck said in an interview with Stereogum.

The track discusses a love of Kerosene, with the lyrics “Kerosene keeps me warm/I’m alone to watch it burn,” with lyrics alluding to one setting themself on fire. Bad Religion takes on a joking tone with their original version, while Thou transform the track to take on a more serious meaning.

Funk told Stereogum that Thou hoped they could generate funds “for the hard-working folks dismantling the most oppressive and corrupting elements of society.” The Shut it Down: Benefit for the Movement for Black Lives features 46 new tracks from various artists, including Minority Threat, Chepang, Amygdala, The 1865 and many more. Shut it Down: Benefit for the movement for Black Lives’ Bandcamp page states that the album “is a compilation of 46 metal, hardcore, punk and noise bands speaking out and raising money for black lives and an end to racist policing.” The benefit comes after months of unrest and protests throughout the United States which are against the killing of Black Americans at the hands of police officers, and follow the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

The Movement for Black Lives organization benefits Black Americans, offering resources for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, voting acts and much more. The Movement for Black Lives also offers legal resources for those who find themselves arrested, mutual aid resources and hosts virtual events.

Thou will be releasing a collaborative album with Emma Ruth Rundle in October. The group have already released the album’s first single, “Ancestral Recall.” Thou are also appearing on the Alice in Chains tribute album Dirt [Redux], which is due out next week, where Thou will be covering “Them Bones.”

Shut it Down: Benefit for the Movement for Black Lives tracklist:

1. “Punk Politics” – Minority Threat

2. “Gaida Taskar Chutkeli” – Chepang

3. “Where Have All The Windows Gone” – Amygdala

4. “Kerosene” – Thou

5. “Filler” – The 1865

6. “End Times Dub (Urian Hackney at the Controls) – Modern Life is War

7. “Seven Stitches (Live) – Disembodied

8. “Cop Drop 2020” – Terminal Nation

9. “Screen Door” – Cloud Rat

10. “La Injustica” – Xibalba

11. “Dream Canyon” – Sunn O)))

12. “Mountain” – Burn

13. “Tired” – Primitive Man

14. “Zorospidae” – Racetraitor

15. “Black Cloth (Live)” – Dawn Ray’d

16. “Look Like Me (Alternative Press Diss)” – Kaonashi

17. “Apathy Took Helm!” – Vile Creature

18. “Most Vicious Animal” – Hive

19. “Oppressor (Live)” – Jesus Piece

20. “Primitive” – Cold Shoulder

21. “River King” – Misery Signals

22. “Infinince (Demo)” – Rwake

23. “Destroy Habituated Suffering” – Changeling

24. “Plagued” – La Armada

25. “Panthers in the Night” – Rough Francis

26. “Anarcha” – War On Women

27. “Usurper (Live at Saint Vitus)” – End

28. “Magazines” – Solarized

29. “Kurdistan” – Cult Leader

30. “Curfew (Remix) – Sect

31. “Shell Shock (Live)” – Ache

32. “Survival Gathering” – Rebelmatic

33. “1992” – Extinction AD

34. “226” – White Phosphorus

35. ” Scorched Earth (Live)” – With War

36. “Welfare” – MAAFA

37. “Fingers to Lips” – Dog Years

38. “Swallow Teeth” – Exit Strategy

39. “To Destroy/Knife Fight (Live)” – Redbait

40. “Not This Time (Urian Hackney Mix)” – Absolution

41. “Legalized Genocide” – All Torn Up! (featuring Stza Crack)

42. “Record Scratch” – Cue Ball

43. “Anthistemi” – Thorns of Reality

44. “Enemies I Will Never Forgive” – Many Blessings

45. “MAGAphobe” – Neckbeard Deathcamp

46. “Fatal Fury” – Bovice