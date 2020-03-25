Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil Announce Rescheduled Winter 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Ashwin Chary March 25th, 2020 - 8:57 PM

Finnish symphonic metal band, Apocalyptica, and Italian gothic metal band, Lacuna Coil, have announced their rescheduled North American Tour Dates, set to take place in early 2021. The bands were originally supposed to head out on tour in May of 2020.

Much like many other bands and festivals, Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil have rescheduled their 2020 tour dates due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. They were originally set to kick off the tour on May 3, in Orlando, FL, at The Plaza Live, and conclude the tour on May 26, in Boston, MA, at The Big Night Live.

Now, for the rescheduled dates, the two bands will kick off the tour in Orlando, FL, on Jan. 27, 2021, at The Plaza Live, and conclude their tour on Feb. 23, 2021, in Hartford, CT, at The Webster Theatre. This rescheduled tour features one extra tour date, versus the canceled 2020 tour dates.

On a Facebook post released by Lacuna Coil, the band mentioned how tickets and VIP packages will remain valid for the newly rescheduled tour dates. The two bands are ecstatic to return to North America to embark on their newly rescheduled tour.

Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil 2021 Rescheduled Tour Dates:

01/27 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

01/28 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Heaven

01/30 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

01/31 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

02/02 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Teather

02/03 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

02/04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Mayan

02/05 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

02/06 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

02/08 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox Sodo

02/09 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

02/10 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

02/12 – Edmonton, AB – Midway

02/13 – Calgary, AB – The Palace

02/15 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

02/17 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

02/18 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

02/19 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus

02/20 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

02/21 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

02/23 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theatre

