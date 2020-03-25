Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil Announce Rescheduled Winter 2021 Tour Dates

Finnish symphonic metal band, Apocalyptica, and Italian gothic metal band, Lacuna Coil, have announced their rescheduled North American Tour Dates, set to take place in early 2021. The bands were originally supposed to head out on tour in May of 2020.
Much like many other bands and festivals, Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil have rescheduled their 2020 tour dates due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. They were originally set to kick off the tour on May 3, in Orlando, FL, at The Plaza Live, and conclude the tour on May 26, in Boston, MA, at The Big Night Live.
Now, for the rescheduled dates, the two bands will kick off the tour in Orlando, FL, on Jan. 27, 2021, at The Plaza Live, and conclude their tour on Feb. 23, 2021, in Hartford, CT, at The Webster Theatre. This rescheduled tour features one extra tour date, versus the canceled 2020 tour dates.
On a Facebook post released by Lacuna Coil, the band mentioned how tickets and VIP packages will remain valid for the newly rescheduled tour dates. The two bands are ecstatic to return to North America to embark on their newly rescheduled tour.
Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil 2021 Rescheduled Tour Dates:
01/27 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
01/28 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Heaven
01/30 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
01/31 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues
02/02 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Teather
02/03 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02/04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Mayan
02/05 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
02/06 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
02/08 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox Sodo
02/09 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
02/10 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
02/12 – Edmonton, AB – Midway
02/13 – Calgary, AB – The Palace
02/15 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
02/17 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
02/18 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/19 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus
02/20 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
02/21 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
02/23 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theatre
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister