Judas Priest Announces Rescheduled Summer 2021 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates

Home News Ariel King July 11th, 2020 - 7:35 PM

Judas Priest have announced the rescheduled dates for their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour. The band had to cancel several shows while searching for possible dates, stating on Facebook they hope to be able to add more shows in the future.

“Unfortunately, not every show was able to be rescheduled,” the band said in a statement on Facebook. “While we continue to work on new dates for the tour, the following shows have been cancelled. We have every intention of adding more shows and cities to our 50th anniversary tour in the Fall of 2021 – as soon as we have the new dates finalized, we will announce them.”

Shows in Long Island, Philadelphia, Newark, Orlando, Louisville, Grand Rapids, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Albuquerque and Salt Lake City have all been cancelled. Shows in Charlotte, Youngstown, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Antonio, Cedar Park, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Washington D.C. and Ledyard, CT have all been postponed from September and October of 2020 until the fall of 2021.

Tickets for the cancelled shows will automatically be refunded within 30 days via the ticketing agency ticket holders had used. All rescheduled shows will be taking place at the original venue, and tickets which had been purchased for the original tour dates will remain valid for the rescheduled tour.

Judas Priest first announced the tour dates in February, the tour meant to commemorate the band’s 50th anniversary. Judas Priest had formed in 1969, with their most recent album, Firepower, being released in 2018.

Judas Priest 50 Heavy Metal Years tour dates:

09/13/21 – PNC Music Pavillion – Charlotte, NC

09/17/21 – Covelli Centre – Youngstown, OH

09/22/21 – Miller High Life Theater – Milwaukee, WI

09/25/21 – St. Louis Music Park – St. Louis, MO

09/29/21 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

10/06/21 – Microsoft Theater – Los Angeles, CA

10/08/21 – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood – Las Vegas, NV

10/09/21 – Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

10/12/21 – Freeman Coliseum – San Antonio, TX

10/13/21 – HEB Center Cedar Park – Cedar Park, TX

10/15/21 – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

10/16/21 – The Zoo Amphitheatre – Oklahoma City, OK

10/28/21 – MGM Casino – Washington, D.C.

10/30/21 – Foxwoods Casino Arena – Ledyard, CT

Judas Priest 50 Heavy Metal Years cancelled tour dates: