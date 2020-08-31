Kanye West’s Presidental Campaign Faces Accusations of Deceiving Virginia Voters for Signatures to Get on State Ballot

Home News Aaron Grech August 31st, 2020 - 12:46 PM

Kanye West’s presidential campaign has faced numerable hurdles after the performer was removed from the ballots in Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin after failing to meet certain thresholds and allegations of having illegitimate signatures. The campaign has now faced further accusations of allegedly deceiving voters in Virginia to get placed on the ballot.

These allegations regarding the campaign’s alleged voter deception mirror similar allegations made earlier this year in the state of Wisconsin, where six voters allegedly signed campaign paperwork in support of the campaign without their full knowledge. Two signed affidavits have now been submitted to the Virginia State Board of Elections by voters who allege that they were deceived into signing as electors for West to get on the Virginia ballot.

“I am so embarrassed,” Matthan Wilson, a teacher who signed one of the affidavits, stated. “I don’t want to be an elector for Kanye West. I don’t want to vote for Kanye West. I only like one or two of his songs… I feel that I’ve been cheated.”

West reportedly received the 5,000 signatures needed to be placed on Virginia’s independent ballot, however it is unknown how these recent allegations will affect his candidacy. Attorney’s for West’s campaigns have filed lawsuits in Wisconsin and Ohio in recent weeks to contest challenges to the legitimacy of his campaign signatures and practices. The artist has missed the filing deadlines for numerous states and will not be able to receive the 270 electoral college votes needed for the election. The artist was recently sued by MyChannel over allegations of unpaid work.