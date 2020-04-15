Thom Yorke Announces Rescheduled Fall 2020 Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech April 15th, 2020 - 12:43 PM

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has announced the new dates for his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Tour Dates, which were originally postponed due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. These tour dates will now kick off this fall at The Anthem in Washington D.C. and will wrap up at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

This new tour has a number of changes, the show in Fairfax Virginia was replaced by the show in Washington DC, while the venue was changed for his stop in Chicago. Details regarding tickets for both of those performances can be found here. His performance in the city of St. Paul, Minnesota was cancelled entirely, however refunds for that performance will be issued out to ticketholders.

Yorke released a music video for “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain),” a track featured on his latest studio album release Anima, last fall. This project was composed of over 3000 unique hand drawn frames, which were created by the Brooklyn-based experimental studio Art Camp. This project was first shown at the ANIMA Technologies’ offices, which recently opened a branch in Los Angeles, California.

“His music is rebellion, and Anima proves that. It proves that a musician can find success in today’s industry while still staying true to their sound and their ideas. Thom Yorke is a relentless musician, uncompromising in every way and unafraid to make music that is honest, real and above all else, his own. Anima prevails just as he does, and always will,” mxdwn reviewer Alessandro Gueli explained.

Tour Dates:

9/27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/2 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/3 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

10/4 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

10/6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

10/13 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

10/19 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

