Thom Yorke Postpones 2020 US Tour Dates Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Kelly Tucker March 14th, 2020 - 10:10 PM

Thom Yorke Photo by Raymond Flotat

Thom Yorke has postponed the U.S. leg of his “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Tour,” due to restrictions put in place to minimize the spread of [coronavirus] (COVID-19). Yorke was one of the many artists set to play the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. He will now be performing at Coachella this fall, with the show scheduled to take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18 of 2020.

In a post, Yorke apologized to fans stating, “Due to restrictions put in place to minimise the spread of COVID-19, we regret that the North American leg of the Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour is postponed. Ticket holders, please standby for information on a new routing for later this year. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

Due to restrictions put in place to minimise the spread of COVID-19, we regret that the North American leg of the Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour is postponed.

Ticket holders, please standby for information on a new routing for later this year. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) March 13, 2020

Yorke who released his solo album, Anima last year, will also perform at the Roskilde Festival which takes place June 27 to July 6 in Roskilde, Denmark. Bands set to perform at the festival include, Faith No More, alternative hip hop artist Tyler, The Creator, Taylor Swift, Anderson .Paak, Kacey Musgraves, Anna Meredith, Angel Olsen, Old Man Gloom, Young Thug, Cage The Elephant, Deftones, Mura Masa, and Cate Le Bon.

In an mxdwn.com article, Yorke’s recent album Anima is described as a celebration of what he does best. Anima is, at its core, an electronic album, in the gentlest of ways, with qualities that only Yorke can combine so effortlessly, and is a style that only he has developed so well. The album is driven by synthesisers and electronic rhythms, as well as Yorke’s tingling vocals.

Thom Yorke’s 2020 US Tour Dates:

03/28 Fairfax, VA – Eagle Bank Arena $

03/30 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall ^

03-31 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom ^

04/01 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom ^

04/04 Chicago, IL – United Center $

04/05 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center $

04/08 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom $

04/13 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre ^

04/16 Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium ^

04/22 – Monterrey, Mexico – Showcenter Complex ^

04/24 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Terraza Vallarta ^

04/25 – Mexico City, Mexico – Ceremonia Festival ^

05/24 – London, England – Victoria Park (All Points East)

06/19 – Glasgow, Scotland – SEC (Scottish Events Centre) Hall 3 ^

06/20 – Manchester, England – O2 Victoria Warehouse ^

06/21 – Manchester, England – O2 Victoria Warehouse ^

06/23 – London, England – Eventim Apollo ^

06/24 – London, England – Eventim Apollo ^

07/01 – Gdynia, Poland – Opener Festival

07/01-04 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

07/05 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter Festival

07/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live ^

07/08 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourviere

07/09 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro ^

07/11 – Trenčín, Slovakia – Pohoda Festival

07/12 – Prague, Czech Republic – Karlin Hall ^

07/13 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle ^

10/09-18 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

$ with Sarah Davachi

^ with James Holden

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat