Greg Dulli Cancels 2020 Random City Tour Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech September 2nd, 2020 - 11:36 AM

Greg Dulli, the frontman for the alternative rock outfit The Afghan Whigs, has cancelled his postponed fall 2020 tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour was originally set to begin at 7th Entry Street in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 13 and going to end at the Palace Theater in Los Angeles next month.

Dulli also stated that he will now be focusing his efforts on creating a new record with The Afghan Whigs, whose most recent project came out in 2017. He will also be refunding ticket holders in full.

“With the continued uncertainty for us to gather together in public places, I have made the decision to cancel the North American tour and issue full refunds,” Dulli stated. “We were really attempting to make this tour happen, but you can’t outrun what you can’t see. I’ve now turned my attention to making a new album with The Afghan Whigs. Stay safe everyone and I can’t wait to see you all again on the other side.”

The performer was setting off on his first solo tour supporting his debut album Random Desire, which came out earlier this year. The project was supported by the singles “Pantomima” and “It Falls Apart,” which both debuted back in January.

Dulli has also been busy during the quarantine, hosting a live stream from the Gold Diggers venue in Los Angeles and releasing a new 7″ alongside Mark Lanegan called “Girl From The North Country” for Record Store Day. Back in 2018 Dulli released a cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna