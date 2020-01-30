Greg Dulli of Afghan Whigs Releases Emotional New Single “It Falls Apart”

Home News Drew Feinerman January 30th, 2020 - 11:56 AM

Afghan Whigs and Twilight Singers lead singer Greg Dulli has released the first single from his upcoming solo album Random Desire entitled “It Falls Apart”. The song showcase Dulli’s delicate side as an artist, as he reflects on a relationship now lost, as he sings, “Like a wave upon the sea/ I found you there/ And there we were/ until. . .” Dulli’s soft vocal delivery draws the listener in, and the emotion heard n Dulli’s voice resonates throughout the entire track.

Dulli’s solo project Random Desire was first conceived in 2017, after the release of Afghan Whigs’ In Spades. Due to the different band members facing different personal issues (drummer Patrick Keeler taking a leave of absence to record and tour with his other band and bassist John Curley goin back to school), the door was left open for Dulli to explore his solo career. Earlier this month, Dulli released the visuals to “Pantomima,” and announced spring 2020 tour dates.

Afghan Whigs has remained relatively passive since the passing of their guitarist Dave Rosser in 2017. Since, the band has performed at Sub Pop’s 30th Anniversary Weekend in 2018, but they are set to perform in the UK later this year, as well as release their first studio album since In Spades.

Listen to Dulli’s “It Falls Apart” below:

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna