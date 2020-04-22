Greg Dulli Announces Fall 2020 Rescheduled Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech April 22nd, 2020 - 10:54 AM

Greg Dulli, the frontman for the rock out The Afghan Whigs has rescheduled his 2020 tour dates for this fall, as a result of the massive shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This new tour will kick off at 7th Entry Street Minneapolis, Minnesota and will wrap up at the Palace Theater in Los Angeles.

There have been several prominent changes to the touring schedule, with some venue relocation and show cancellations at various stops. The shows at St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit, 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. and Webster Hall in New York City have all been cancelled, and will be reissuing refunds, however Dulli is looking to reschedule these dates.

The shows in Toronto, Seattle and Portland have changed venue to the Horseshoe Tavern, The Crocodile and Star Theater respectively. All tickets for those events will be honored at their new location. The show in Denver, Colorado has been cancelled entirely and will not be rescheduled.

Dulli will be touring in support of his latest album release Random Desire, which came out earlier this year. The project was supported by the single “Pantomima” and its accompanying music video.

“To put it simply, it sounds personal. More of a testament to everything he’s learned throughout his career instead of an ode to it, Random Desire feels like Dulli taking a stand and exposing himself in a raw and heavy manner,” mxdwn reviewer Brittany Pratt explained. ” This long-awaited release took 30 years to make and thankfully so because that time molded Dulli into the musician capable of and ready to make something as bold and risky as Random Desire.”

Tour Dates:

9/13 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN

9/14 – Metro – Chicago, IL

9/15 – Beachland Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

9/17 – Woodward Theater – Cincinnati. OH

9/19 – Mr. Smalls – Pittsburgh, PA

9/21 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

9/23 – Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, ON CANADA

9/29 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

9/30 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

10/1 – The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

10/3 – The Loft – Atlanta, GA

10/4 – One Eyed Jacks – New Orleans, LA

10/6 – 3Ten @ ACL Live – Austin, TX

10/7 – Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

10/11 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

10/12 – Star Theater – Portland, OR

10/14 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA

10/16- Palace Theater – Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna