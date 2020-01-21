Greg Dulli Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates and Shares New Video for “Pantomima”

Home News Drew Feinerman January 21st, 2020 - 2:04 PM

Afghan Whigs frontman Greg Dulli has announced his upcoming Spring 2020 tour with dates and locations, and has shared his new music video for “Pantomima”. The singer announced his solo album Random Desire late in 2019 that is set to be released in February of this year.

Random Desire has been in the works since 2017, after the release of Afghan Whig’s In Spades, which was widely regarded among critics as one of the year’s best rock albums. Following the release of In Spades, drummer Patrick Keeler was set to take a short leave of absence to record and tour with his other band, bassist John Curley went back to school, and guitarist Dave Rosser died tragically of cancer.

The video shows Dulli preparing a dance company for a performance as “Pantomima” plays in the background. “The video is an homage to the movie All That Jazz,” said Dulli in a press release, “‘Pantomima’ feels like a show tune to me.” Dulli’s sentiment toward the video is well portrayed, as the scene builds and escalates with the music as the dance company captures the visuals of the song beautifully.

In addition to the video, Dulli announced a string of Spring 2020 tour dates. Dulli will begin the tour in Europe before coming back to the United States to finish off the tour. Check out the video for “Pantomima,” the track list for Random Desire and the tour dates below:

Random Desire Track listing:

1) Pantomima

2) Sempre

3) Marry Me

4) The Tide

5) Scorpio

6) It Falls Apart

7) A Ghost

8) Lockless

9) Black Moon

10) Slow Pan

Greg Dulli 2020 Tour Dates: 3/19 – Róisín Dubh – Galway, IRELAND 3/20 – Whelans – Dublin, IRELAND 3/22 – SWG3 Warehouse – Glasgow, UK 3/23 – Gorilla – Manchester, UK 3/24 – Islington Assembly Hall – London, UK 3/26 – Paradiso Noord – Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS 3/27 – Muziekodroom – Hasselt, BELGIUM 3/28 – Trix – Antwerp, BELGIUM 3/30 – Luxor – Cologne, GERMANY 3/31 – Lido – Berlin, GERMANY 4/2 – Hotel Cecil – Copenhagen, DENMARK 4/3 – Debaser Strand – Stockholm, SWEDEN 4/4 – Parkteatret – Oslo, NORWAY 4/24 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN 4/25 – Metro – Chicago, IL 4/26 – St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI 4/28 – Beachland Ballroom – Cleveland, OH 4/29 – Woodward Theater – Cincinnati. OH 4/30 – Mr. Smalls – Pittsburgh, PA 5/1 – The Great Hall – Toronto, ON CANADA 5/3 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA 5/5 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC 5/6 – Webster Hall – New York, NY 5/7 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA 5/9 – The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC 5/10 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC 5/12 – The Loft – Atlanta, GA 5/15 – One Eyed Jacks – New Orleans, LA 5/16 – 3Ten – ACL Live – Austin, TX 5/17 – Granada Theater – Dallas, TX 5/19 – Bluebird Theatre – Denver, CO 5/22 – Doug Fir Lounge – Portland, OR 5/23 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA 5/26 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA 5/28 – Palace Theater – Los Angeles, CA

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna