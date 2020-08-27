Greg Dulli and Mark Lanegan Join Forces for “Girl From The North Country” from Record Store Day Exclusive 7″

Home News Paige Willis August 27th, 2020 - 2:11 PM

Afghan Whigs singer Greg Dulli has released a Bob Dylan cover with singer Mark Lanegan titled “Gril From The North Country.” The cover emulates the same spirit that Dylan’s original version of the song has. The song on the surface alludes to being about checking up on a past love. A deeper meaning could possibly be found in the song potentially saying that the lyricist missed the woman that he is describing in the song. “Remember me to one who lives there/For she once was the true love of mine.”



Sonically the song is smooth and reminiscent of easy listening. The song starts with melodic piano and the singing begins. Vocally the the song is sung in a lower range and very solemn. The vocals in the song are full of emotion and make the song interesting to listen to. “Girl From The North Country” will be the b-side of the new exclusive 7″ for Record Store Day from Dulli.

At the beginning of August, Dulli did a livestream concert that was a prerecorded set. In his two part set, there were 18 songs that he performed in each livestream. There were nine songs that were all the same in both sets, and nine additional improvised songs in both. Dulli performed the prerecorded sets at Gold Digger, where he played the piano and harmonica simultaneously that is a true talent.

In January of this year, pre-pandemic in America, Dulli released an emotional single titled “It Falls Apart.” The release of his new single came before his album release for Random Desire that dropped in February.

Just last week Mark Lanegan teamed up with Dylan Carlson to do a cover of Galaxie 500’s “Summertime.” Lanegan just had an album drop back in May titled Straight Songs of Sorrow that was reviewed here on mxdwn.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna