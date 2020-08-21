Dylan Carlson and Mark Lanegan Team Up for Stripped Down Cover of “Summertime” by Galaxie 500

Home News Paige Willis August 21st, 2020 - 2:44 PM

Leading up to the release of Galaxy 500’s live album Copenhagen that will be released on August 29, artists Dylan Carlson and Mark Lanegan have teamed up to do their own cover version of G500’s “Summertime.” The cover of the song is a more grungy take on the original version of the song. This cover of Galaxy 500’s “Summertime” is just between Carlson and Lanegan making the cover a laid back performance, of just two men getting the chance to have a jam session.



Dylan Carlson is from the band Earth, he released an a solo album titled Conquistador back in April of 2018. In the same year, Carlson also fell on some bad luck having to cancel the rest of his European tour because of an infection he caught while he was abroad performing for that leg of his tour. Carlson had been diagnosed with liver failure and Hepatitis B in 2010, which is why he thought he had been hospitalized originally, however it ended being an infection that sent him to the hospital. Carlson eventually recovered and is now featured in this cover with Mark Lanegan.

Mark Lanegan just released his album Straight Songs Of Sorrow in May of this year. Mxdwn reporter Matt Sedgwick opens his album review saying, “Mark Lanegan’s newest release Straight Songs of Sorrow comes at a moment when perhaps it is needed most.” Acknowledging the hard times that most have fallen on due to the pandemic. Lanegan also joined the band Cold Cave just before his album release to do a cover of Joy Division’s “Isolation.” The performance was held through a livestream as a tribute for Joy Division’s late band member Ian Curtis who committed suicide in 1980. The tribute helped to raise money for mental health charity Manchester Mind.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat