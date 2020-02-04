Houston Rodeo Announces Ultra-Eclectic 2020 Lineup Featuring Lizzo, Willie Nelson, Chance the Rapper, Chris Stapleton, Khalid, Gwen Stefani and Maren Morris

The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Tuesday that Chance the Rapper, Lizzo and Marshmello will headline its Friday shows for the 2020 concert series. The rest of the lineup was announced last month and according to the rodeo’s website, features “an array of genres such as country, R&B and pop, and the Rodeo’s first-ever K-pop performance.” The other headliners include Midland, Willie Nelson, Becky G, Maren Morris, Ramon Ayala, Chris Young, NCT 127, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, Khalid, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, and Luke Bryan.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo began in 1932 and has since committed more than $500 million to Texas youth and education. According to the show’s official site, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo “promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community.” In 2020, the show is committed to providing over $14 million in scholarships and almost $4 million in educational program grants.
The rodeo lasts from March 3 through 21, and tickets for the shows go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m.
Full Lineup
o3/03 – Midland
03/04 – Willie Nelson
03/05 – Becky G
03/06 – Chance the Rapper
03/07 – Maren Morris
03/08 – Ramon Ayala
03/09 – Chris Young
03/10 – NCT 127
03/11 – Kane Brown
03/12 – Cody Johnson
03/13 – Lizzo
03/14 – Jon Pardi
03/15 – Dierks Bentley
03/16 – Keith Urban
03/17 – Gwen Stefani
03/18 – Khalid
03/19 – Chris Stapleton
03/20 – Marshmello
03/21 – Brad Paisley
03/22 – Luke Bryan
