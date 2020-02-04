Houston Rodeo Announces Ultra-Eclectic 2020 Lineup Featuring Lizzo, Willie Nelson, Chance the Rapper, Chris Stapleton, Khalid, Gwen Stefani and Maren Morris

Home News Grayson Schmidt February 4th, 2020 - 5:25 PM

The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Tuesday that Chance the Rapper, Lizzo and Marshmello will headline its Friday shows for the 2020 concert series. The rest of the lineup was announced last month and according to the rodeo’s website, features “an array of genres such as country, R&B and pop, and the Rodeo’s first-ever K-pop performance.” The other headliners include Midland, Willie Nelson, Becky G, Maren Morris, Ramon Ayala, Chris Young, NCT 127, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, Khalid, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, and Luke Bryan.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo began in 1932 and has since committed more than $500 million to Texas youth and education. According to the show’s official site, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo “promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community.” In 2020, the show is committed to providing over $14 million in scholarships and almost $4 million in educational program grants.

The rodeo lasts from March 3 through 21, and tickets for the shows go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m.

Full Lineup

o3/03 – Midland

03/04 – Willie Nelson

03/05 – Becky G

03/06 – Chance the Rapper

03/07 – Maren Morris

03/08 – Ramon Ayala

03/09 – Chris Young

03/10 – NCT 127

03/11 – Kane Brown

03/12 – Cody Johnson

03/13 – Lizzo

03/14 – Jon Pardi

03/15 – Dierks Bentley

03/16 – Keith Urban

03/17 – Gwen Stefani

03/18 – Khalid

03/19 – Chris Stapleton

03/20 – Marshmello

03/21 – Brad Paisley

03/22 – Luke Bryan

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado