Chris Stapleton Announces Summer 2020 All-American Road Show Tour Dates with Willie Nelson & Family, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr., The Highwomen and More

Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton has announced a set of summer 2020 tour dates for the All-American Road Show, which will feature a plethora of special guests including Willie Nelson & Family, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr., The Highwomen. This tour will kick off in Albuquerque New Mexico on June 4th and will wrap up in Lubbock, Texas on October 22nd.

Other prominent guests on these shows will include Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Kendell Marvel, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, The Marcus King Band, Yola, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell. Stapleton will also have a brief run of shows this March.

Willie Nelson & Family will be performing at this year’s Merlefest, which will feature the likes of John Prine, Tommy Emmanuel and Alison Krauss. Nelson performed at Farm Aid last year, which also hosted performers such as Price, Neil Young, Jamey Johnson, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews.

Price also made an appearance at the Tibet House Benefit last year, which held appearances from Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, Bettye LaVette, Matt Berninger and Phoebe Bridgers. She debuted the track “Stone Me” earlier this month, which was performed live for the first time on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

Country supergroup The Highwomen have had a busy year, after announcing a new lineup and the release of their self-titled album last September, along with a slew of singles. Their most recent lineup features Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby.

Tour Dates:

3/11 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center#

3/12 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center#

3/14 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field*

3/20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum+

3/21 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC+

4/22 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center+

4/23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center+

4/25 – Lexington, KY – A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field†

6/4 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater‡

6/5 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion‡

6/6 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater‡

6/11 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena°

6/12 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre°

6/13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre°

6/18 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena°

6/19 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater°

6/20 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre°

6/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre§

6/26 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center§

6/30 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater^

7/16 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena##

7/17 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center##

7/18 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park**

7/23 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater##

7/24 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview##

7/25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center##

7/30 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain++

7/31 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion++

8/1 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center++

8/6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center++

8/7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion++

8/8 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek++

8/12 – Gilford, NH – Bank NH Pavilion††

8/13 – Gilford, NH – Bank NH Pavilion††

8/20 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center††

8/29 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field‡‡

10/1 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena+

10/2 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena+

10/8 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center+

10/9 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall+

10/10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden+

10/15 – Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena+

10/16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+ (on-sale February 14)

10/17 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena+ (on-sale February 14)

10/22 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarket Arena+

10/23 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center+ (on-sale 3/27)

#Jamey Johnson and Yola

*Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola

+The Marcus King Band and Yola

†Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

‡Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

°Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

§Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

^Sheryl Crow

##Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

**Hank Williams Jr., Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

++Elle King and Kendell Marvel

††Elle King and Nikki Lane

‡‡The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell