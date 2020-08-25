Lazerbeak Announces New Album Penelope for October 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech August 25th, 2020 - 10:53 PM

Photo credit Marv Watson

Minneapolis-based hip hop artist Lazerbeak has announced a new studio album Penelope, which is set to be released via Doomtree Records. One of the first new singles from this upcoming projects “Treetops” has already been released.

“Tree Tops” opens up with a drawn out string orchestra, holding the same note, before the beat kicks in and moves into a blend of barque pop on top of a rhythmic experimental hip hop beat. The track blends in elements of world music rhythms, off-kilter yet catchy pop melodies and electronic vocal samples that blur multiple genres into one soothing musical piece.

The album serves as a welcome preview for the artist’s upcoming album, which is seeking to delve into ambient sounds, soft melodies and skilled natural percussion elements onto one record. These all work in giving the sound a warm feeling, that contrasts with his previous studio album Luther.

The artist has also been hard at work with other projects, teaming up with ICETEP to form the alternative dance outfit Night Stone. He also formed a new outfit called Dope Walker alongside William Elliott Whitmore and fellow The Plastic Constellations member Jeff Allen. He released Parades alongside Longshot in 2018 and a greatest hits album with Shredders in 2019.

Earlier this summer Dessa posted an emotional video on her personal Instagram page, which discussed some of the turmoil regarding her experience in the Minneapolis hip hop scene, partuicularly around the local music collective Doomtree. Several prominent artists around that scene faced allegations of misconduct, while the rapper Astronautalis, apologized and admitted to the allegations of abuse against him. Lazerbeak has not faced any allegations of misconduct.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson