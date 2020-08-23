Behemoth Announces New Live Stream Event “In Absentia Dei” for September 5

Home News Jesse Raymer August 23rd, 2020 - 8:22 PM

Death metal icons Behemoth have announced a new live stream event. The event, titled “In Absentia Dei,” will air on September 5 and will take place in a secret church location. According to Theprp, frontman Adam “Nergal” Darski talked about the stream: “We bring a new offering for our faithful Legions! You’ve seen Behemoth in many places across the globe, but never before in the Holy Church. This is a truly innovative event of which the likes have not been seen before. There will be ritual, there will be sacrilege and all from the comfort of your home. A worldwide streamed event for A New Aeon indeed! In Absentia Dei.”

The phrase “In Absent Dei” roughly translates to “in the absence of God,” and this event seems to be a promising showstopper for fans. According to a press release acquired by Theprp, “the event will be streamed in high definition 4K, with an immersive experience option, allowing viewers to choose from 8 different camera angles in the multi-camera shoot or watch the ‘Director’s Cut.'”



Behemoth has had a busy quarantine; just recently, the group’s Nergal was summoned by the Polish government regarding one of the group’s merchandise designs. Additionally, Nergal joined forces with Jeff “Mantras” Dunn to do a cover of Venom’s “Satanchist” while isolated.

Back in May, Behemoth released their latest EP A Forest, with the title track providing vocals by Niklas Kvarforth of the group Shining. Behemoth was also looking to headline the 2020 Knotfest At Sea heavy metal cruise, but that was unfortunately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though live performances are taking a halt, Behemoth metalheads can take part in this lavish live stream. Tickets for the event are available here.