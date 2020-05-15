Behemoth Announces New EP A Forest for May 2020 Release and Shares Death Metal Cover of The Cure’s “A Forest” Featuring Vocals by Niklas Kvarforth of Shining

Home News Roy Lott May 15th, 2020 - 6:10 AM

Behemoth have announced their upcoming EP A Forest, is set to be released May 29th. With the announcement of the album, they have also released a death metal cover version of “A Forest” with vocals from Shining’s Niklas Kvarforth. The song is originally performed by The Cure. The EP will include 4 tracks, with two of them being covers of “A Forest.” One is a studio version and the other being a live performance from a show in Poland in 2018. It also features two brand new tracks called ‘Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha’ and ‘Evoe, which serve as a continuation from the bands critically acclaimed 2018 album I Loved You At Your Darkest. The band has also released a video for the cover, which can be viewed below.

The bands frontman Nergal issued a statement about the upcoming release, stating that”Covering music outside of metal is a challenge – covering legendary music is an even greater challenge…that is what drove us throughout this process. A lot of bands try it and a lot of bands fail; subjectively, I love the outcome and it ranks amongst my favourite Behemoth covers alongside Killing Joke’s ‘Total Invasion’ and Siekiera’s ‘Ludzie Wschodu’.” He continues to say “For the second time in 2020, I’ve recruited Niklas Kvarforth from Shining. Niklas’ psychotic appearance, attitude and vibe was a key element to ourccwcc representation of the music and the only man who could give the performance the same depth as the original.” Fans can preorder the album via the band’s website.

They are currently slated to perform at the inaugural Knotfest at Sea in August along with Anthrax. No word on if it will be postponed or canceled.

A Forest track-listing

1. A Forest (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

2. A Forest (Live from Merry Christless, Warsaw, Poland, December 2018) [feat. Niklas Kvarforth]

3. Shadows ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha

4. Evoe