Donald Trump Has Changed His Walk-Off Song from The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” to Village People’s “YMCA” Despite Being Asked to Not Use Both Songs

Donald Trump has been using the song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” as his walk-off song for his rallies. White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell recently tweeted that she noticed that Trump has changed his song from the Rolling Stones single to “YMCA” by Village People.

Both artists have asked the current president to stop using their songs at his rallies, however Rolling Stones threatened to sue so he changed the song to “YMCA,” which Village people has not yet threatened any kind of legal action to make him stop using the song.

Now that I have seen it a few times at various events, clearly The Village People’s “YMCA” is now the walk-off song for the president replacing the Rolling Stones’ “You can’t always get what you want” — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) August 21, 2020

Victor Willis the head man of Village People, asked Trump politely to stop using their song in June, after the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

The president has also been threatened with a lawsuit by Neil Young due to copyright infringement. Neil Young’s song “Rockin’ In The Free World,” was used at a July 4 event at Mount Rushmore. Neil Young shared on Twitter that he was not okay with the use of his song at the rally. Young decided not to sue the president because he didn’t want it to distract from his focus on taking care of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump was also forced to remove a video that was made by a fan from his twitter page due to more copyright issues because the owners of the Linkin Park cover of “In The End” did not support the usage of the music. Linkin Park later released a statement on Twitter stating that they do not endorse Trump.