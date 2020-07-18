Donald Trump Campaign Ad Featuring Cover of Linkin Park’s “In The End” Pulled In Response to Copyright Claim

Home News Ariel King July 18th, 2020 - 7:04 PM

President Donald Trump has pulled a video created for his re-election campaign due to a copyright claim filed against him. The fan-made video, which had featured a cover of Linkin Park’s “In The End,” was pulled from President Trump’s Twitter account shortly after being posted on Saturday.

Trump’s post now reads the notice, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

The video had featured Trump’s inauguration speech, with slow sounds of “In The End” creeping in the background. Footage of Trump’s campaign rallies spliced with battleships, machinery and rockets were shown, Trump walking across stages and standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Linkin Park’s late frontman, Chester Bennington, had been vocal in his disdain for Trump’s presidency. Bennington had posted on on Twitter prior to his death in 2017 that he believed “Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism.”

The saddest part of this video is that Linkin Park hated trump. The lead singer Chester Bennington (RIP) even said “Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism.” He died in 2017. But boy was he right. https://t.co/rILpXG6wKg pic.twitter.com/QYvAFqvth6 — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) July 18, 2020

The cover had been created by Fleurie and Jung Youth. Jung Youth responded to comments about the video on Twitter to denounce President Trump’s use of the song for his campaign.

Fuck trump!!!! Def do not approve this usage of my music just FYI — JUNG YOUTH (@JUNGYOUTHmusic) July 18, 2020

Surviving members of Linkin Park have not yet made a statement in regard to Trump’s use of the song, however the video has since been taken off of Trump’s Twitter due to a request from copyright holders.

Trump has had several controversies when using artists’ music throughout his campaign. Recently, Tom Petty’s estate sent a cease and desist after Trump used Petty’s song, “I Won’t Back Down” at a rally last month. Neil Young had criticized Trump for playing “Rockin’ In The Free World” at a campaign rally during Fourth of July weekend. The Rolling Stones, Brendon Urie, R.E.M., Pharrell Williams, Adele, the Village People and Aerosmith have also all previously asked for Trump not to play their music.

UPDATE: 11:11 p.m.

Linkin Park has issued a statement on Twitter denouncing Trump’s use of their song for his re-election campaign.

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

