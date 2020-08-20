Aluna Goes on a Dance-Filled Adventure in New Video for “Envious”

Home News Adam Benavides August 20th, 2020 - 8:22 PM

Acclaimed British singer/songwriter Aluna has released a brand new single and video called “Envious.” The song is the latest single that will appear on the musician’s upcoming solo debut LP Renaissance, which will be released next Friday, August 28 on the Los Angeles-based Mad Decent record label.

The artistic “Envious” video was directed by Hamadou Frederic Balde and follows Aluna dance her way through various doors and portals in different desert rainforest-like settings as she belts out her catchy pop vocals over a thumping electronic melody. Discussing the upbeat, emotional essence of the new track the musician says, “I think people really need this song right now because I believe it’s my best ‘cry dance’ song; a style I coined to describe that exquisite feeling when all your emotions are released while dancing so you cry at the same time. I feel like in these times people need that at least once a day!”

After “Get Paid,” “Warrior” featuring SG Lewis and “Body Pump,” “Envious” is the fourth single off the singer’s new album, which features contributions from an array of notable artists including Princess Nokia, Jada Kingdom, KAYTRANADA and Rema. According to a press release, her successful string of singles from Renaissance have amassed over 14 million streams while garnering nearly 2,000 radio plays spanning 32 countries.

Aluna is also one-half and frontwoman of the acclaimed English electronic duo AlunaGeorge, which she created with producer George Reid. The duo recently performed at Twitch’s Stream Aid 2020 in March, which supported the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

The singer’s much-anticipated solo career was first set in motion by her recent signing with Mad Decent, which was founded by iconic DJ and personal friend Diplo. In June, the multi-talented artist penned an open letter to the dance music community via Instagram discussing her claims of “long standing racial inequities” within the scene.