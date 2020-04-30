Aluna Signs to Mad Decent, Confirms Upcoming Solo Album And Releases Dancefloor-Ready New Song “Body Pump”

Home News Drew Feinerman April 30th, 2020 - 1:36 PM

English singer/songwriter and frontwoman of electronic music duo AlunaGeorge, Aluna is branching out and beginning her solo career, signing a deal with Los Angeles based record label Mad Decent. Aluna has also confirmed her debut solo album is in the works, and released the album’s first single, “Body Pump”.

“Body Pump” is an instant club hit, outfitted with the pulsing bass drum, house synths, and Aluna’s seductive vocals. The energy behind the song is seemingly limitless, and even amidst a quarantine invited the listener to dance for hours. Aluna makes her presence felt with her delicate voice, and sets the tone for what appears to be an exciting solo debut.

Mad Decent founder and longtime friend of Aluna, Diplo spoke on her signing: “I’ve been a fan of Aluna for years – her voice, her style and her way of putting records together. Having her sign to Mad Decent feels like a family reunion – can’t wait to get these records out to everyone. Huge project for Mad Decent.”

AlunaGeorge is new to the electronic scene releasing just two albums since their formation in 2009, but have already achieved international appeal for their work. The duo recently made an appearance for Twitch’s Stream Aid 2020 in an effort to raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the artwork for Aluna’s debut single “Body Pump” below: