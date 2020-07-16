Aluna Announces Debut Solo Album Renaissance for August 2020 Release and Shares New Video for “Get Paid” with Jada Kingdom and Princess Nokia

Home News Drew Feinerman July 16th, 2020 - 1:14 PM

Aluna, one half of English electronic music duo AlunaGeorge, has just released a new single titled “Get Paid,” the third single from her upcoming debut solo album Renaissance, following “Body Pump” and “Warrior.” The album will be available next month on August 28 via Mad Decent.

The song, which features fellow artists Princess Nokia and Jada Kingdom, is a funky and rhythmic ball of fun, as the syncopation of the rhythm paired with the heavy electronic precision creates a mellow yet bouncy groove. The playful and somewhat motivational lyrics add to the excitement of the song, and the brightly colored visuals that make up the lyric video are the icing on the cake. The album’s third single is another win for Aluna, and the help of Nokia and Kingdom help transform the song into an anthemic declaration of financial independence.

“[The song] is an aspirational celebration about black women and women of color getting paid, in opposition of the reality that we are consistently undervalued for our work,” Aluna explains. “On the other hand, this is a song about believing we deserve to get paid because as society keeps telling us we are worthless, we internalize that notion, which is almost more damaging because it stops us from advocating for ourselves.”

Last month, Aluna penned an open letter to the dance music community through Instagram calling for fair treatment of black artists in the industry. Prominent names in the EDM community, including Kygo, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Diplo, Cedric Gervais, Icona Pop, Gryffin, Hayden James, Dillon Francis, Gorgon City, A-Trak, Daniel Bedingfield and The Knocks have all openly supported Aluna’s letter. AlunaGeorge performed for Twitch’s Stream Aid that occured this past March, which raised money for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Check out the cover art and track list for Renaissance, as well as the single artwork for “Get Paid,” below:

Renaissance Track list:

01 I’ve Been Starting To Love All The Things I Hate

02 Warrior (feat. SG Lewis)

03 Sneak

04 Envious

05 Don’t Hit My Line

06 Aluna, Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom – Get Paid

07 Aluna, KAYTRANADA – The Recipe (feat. Rema)

08 Body Pump

09 Ain’t My Business

10 Off Guard

11 Back Up

12 Pressure

13 Surrender

14 Whistle