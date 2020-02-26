Dirty Projectors Release Tongue-In-Cheek Tribute to Our Technological Masters in New Song “Overlord”

Home News Aaron Grech February 26th, 2020 - 12:55 PM

DIRTY PROJECTORS

Indie rock band Dirty Projectors have released a new song titled “Overlord,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by the band’s frontman Dave Longstreth. This is the band’s first new song featuring their new lineup, with Maia Friedman performing lead vocals and guitar, Nat Baldwin on upright bass, Mike Johnson on drums, Mauro Refosco on congas, along with Felicia Douglass and Kristin Slipp on additonal vocals. Lonstreth and Maia have co-writing credits for this latest release.

“Overlord” is accompanied by an upbeat acoustic guitar instrumental, and Maia’s soothing vocal performance, which is accompanied on the bridge by Douglass and Slipp. The music video opens up outside of a tire shop, and shows Maia venturing across an urban landscape.

The band’s current lineup was put together during the recent tour in support of their latest album release Lamp Lit Prose, which came out back in 2018. This project featured a plethora of guest appearances from artists such as Haim, Robin Pecknold, Syd, Empress Of, Amber Mark, Rostam Batmanglij and Dear Nora. The band also recently teamed up with Deerhunter for a summer tour last year.

“To be prose is to be spoken in an ordinary form and maybe that’s exactly what Dirty Projectors wanted–to create an album as true to them as possible,” mxdwn reviewer Ally Tatosian explained. “Lamp Lit Prose is an album with no real direction or destination but it’s full of wit, charm and musical creativity. There is a song for everyone on this ten-track album and something around every musical chorus to discover.”