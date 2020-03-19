Dirty Projectors Cover John Lennon’s “Isolation” and Donates Proceeds to COVID-19 Relief Fund

Home News Drew Feinerman March 19th, 2020 - 2:23 PM

DIRTY PROJECTORS

Brooklyn based indie rock band Dirty Projectors just released their rendition of John Lennon’s “Isolation,” and will donate the proceeds to MusiCare’s COVID-19 relief fund. The fund donates its proceeds to musicians who are being hit hard by the effects of the virus.

David Longstreth, the band’s frontman, released a statement saying, “My cover of Plastic Ono Band’s ‘Isolation’ is up for streaming & purchase. All proceeds through April 3rd are going toward MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund for musicians and music industry folks whose work has been disrupted by the crisis. So I encourage you to buy it (pay-what-you-wish) and we can be a part of helping combat this together.”

“Isolation” was originally written by John Lennon following the breakup of The Beatles, and was conceived during a dark time in his life. The message of the song that emphasizes feeling lost in solitude could not be more appropriate today during social distancing that many are beginning, and will continue to practice.

Dirty Projector’s cover of “Isolation” stays true to Lennon’s unique tone and vocal ability, while replacing the classic grand piano background with modern electronic synths laying down the chords in the background. The song is a beautiful blend of nostalgia and modernity that offers some solace during a worldwide crisis.

Dirty Projectors released a new song last month, “Overlord”; you can listen to it here.