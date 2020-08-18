Dave Grohl Honors Fan’s Request to Contribute to Cover of to Dire Straits’ “Money For Nothing”

Home News Adam Benavides August 18th, 2020 - 9:50 PM

Philadelphia musician and general Dave Grohl fanatic Pat Finnerty was given a huge quarantine surprise when none other than Dave Grohl himself joined his 24-hour Instagram Live Show, “Grohl-A-Thon.” Finnerty had being regularly doing Instagram Live installments for one hour each in which learns a new classic rock song and now the Grohl appearance has gone viral on Instagram.

Finnerty decided to do the 24-hour “Grohl-A-Thon” with the sole intent of getting the rock legend to join him and cover The Dire Straits’ single “Money for Nothing,” from their 1985 album Brothers in Arms. Upon hearing about what Finnerty was up to from a few friends, Grohl joined the Instagram feed during Finnerty’s ninth live hour right from his home studio.

Grohl ends up staying on the Instagram feed for nearly 20 minutes, playing drums and guitar for part of the famed Dire Straits tune before belting out the song’s famous, “I want my MTV!” lyric. The Nirvana and Foo Fighters rocker then chatted with Finnerty, sharing a few great rock and roll tales from his storied career.

View this post on Instagram We got Grohl. Thanks Grohl. A post shared by Pat Finnerty (@the_pat_finnerty_show) on Aug 16, 2020 at 2:53pm PDT

Back in April, Grohl’s band The Foo Fighters covered Prince during a GRAMMY Awards tribute performance for the iconic rocker along with a host of other musicians including St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Beck and Common. A few days later the band was forced to cancel their DC Jam Festival performance due to COVID-19.

Earlier this month, they also announced the cancellation of their much-anticipated 25th Anniversary Van Tour amid ongoing concerns with the coronavirus. The 11-stop tour was slated to hit the Midwest, Southwest and parts of Canada in October and December.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz