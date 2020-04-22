Watch St. Vincent, Foo Fighters, Mavis Staples, Beck, Common and More Cover Prince at Grammy Tribute

Home News Aaron Grech April 22nd, 2020 - 11:51 AM

This year’s Grammy Awards featured a tribute to the late icon Prince, which saw Usher, Sheila E and FKA Twigs perform a medley of his greatest hits including “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss.” This event happened ahead of Let’s Go Crazy, a massive tribute to the performer which featured the return of Sheila E alongside prominent artists from across the music industry such as the Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples and Beck.

Prince passed away at the age of 57 at his Paisley Park estate after suffering from health complications in 2016. The iconic performer had released a total of 39 studio albums since 1978. For the early part of his career Prince wrote, arranged and recorded many of his own tracks, before going on to massive commercial success and icon status during the mid-1980s.

Let’s Go Crazy took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center a few days after the Grammy Awards, however it was broadcast on CBS last night. Sheila E served as bandleader for the performance and played her Prince-written hit, “The Glamorous Life” alongside songs such as “America” and “Free.”

Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles went on after and performed the band’s first hit, “Manic Monday,” which Prince penned. St. Vincent played “Controversy,” H.E.R. played “The Beautiful Ones,” and “Let’s Go Crazy” with Gary Clark Jr., who did “The Cross” right after. Beck played “Raspberry Beret,” Miguel played “I Would Die 4 U,” Mavis Staples played “Purple Rain,” Foo Fighters played “Darling Nikki”, John Legend played “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Common played “Sign O’ The Times,” Juanes played “1999″, Chris Martin of Coldplay brought out Hoffs once again for “Manic Monday,” and Earth, Wind & Fire played “Adore”.

Videos of the multiple performances can be found below:

Nobody gets to be Prince, but here’s Darling Nikki with Foo Fighters flair. ✊ pic.twitter.com/BpcFJC4ish — Dinn Mann (@mooseoutfront) April 22, 2020

The Foo fighters performing Prince’s Darling Nikki pic.twitter.com/GKbzdhu9Nq — J Romeo (@ElGarrobo33) April 22, 2020

“She wore a Raspberry Beret

I think I love her”

Thanks @e_ginapark and @beck for reposting pic.twitter.com/uY6HIpywrj — SuzeT (@suzetrup) April 22, 2020

#GRAMMYSalutePrince I’m literally dancing in my living room right now to a fantastic concert cranked up way too loud on CBS! Turn it on now…the #GRAMMYSalutePrince is just what I needed!!! pic.twitter.com/VmeH5KT1lC — Dana Conroy (@danalou55) April 22, 2020

St. Vincent – Controversy @ Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Tribute to Prince pic.twitter.com/0FAlo4GBjQ — gaycowboycore (@annieclork) April 22, 2020

Chicago’s own Mavis Staples singing Purple Rain is glorious.#Prince pic.twitter.com/OglLQYtZPG — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) April 22, 2020

Photo Credit: Owen Ela