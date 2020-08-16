Bill and Ted Face the Music Official Motion Picture Soundtrack Slated for Release on August 28 2020

Home News Peter Mann August 16th, 2020 - 9:01 PM

The most excellent news has arrived and that is the forthcoming release of the original motion picture soundtrack to Bill and Ted Face The Music, slated for release on August 28, via 10K Projects. Music inspired by Bill and Ted Face The Music will feature an array of musical talent including Big Black Delta, Mastodon and Lamb of God, which all make an appearance in the forthcoming film. The Orion Pictures’ release will arrive in theaters and video on demand August 28, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Also featured on the soundtrack is Los Angeles, California-based rock band, Weezer, which just released the soundtrack’s lead single and accompanying music video, “Beginning of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit).”

Bill and Ted first bursted on the scene in the late eighties and early nineties, with the first feature film Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure released in 1989 and its sequel Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey released in 1991. Reprising their roles nearly thirty years later are Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, respectively, as Bill and Ted. According to a press release, Bill and Ted Face The Music synopsis is “The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends.”

The earnest fun induced single from Weezer, taken at face value, complements well with the hijinks and tubular vibe that might be dated, but still is able to rock hard and have fun with a song inspired by a motion picture like Bill and Ted Face The Music. In the music video, Weezer collectively are putting on a show and seems to be a set up for an audition for the titular characters Bill and Ted, as both Reeves and Winter make cameos at the end of the video. With scenes from the forthcoming Bill and Ted film spliced in between the interplay with Weezer’s performance, it’s just a fun watch. With enough guitar solos that seem to cater to the stylings of Bill and Ted and plenty of air guitar moves in full effect, Weezer’s latest single really is enjoyable to listen to as it is an enjoyable music video to watch. To listen to Weezer’s “Beginning of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)” stream below, via YouTube.

Bill & Ted Face The Music (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) track listing:

1. Big Black Delta – “Lost in Time”

2. Alec Wigdahl – “Big Red Balloon”

3. Weezer – “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”

4. Cold War Kids – “Story Of Our Lives”

5. Mastodon – “Rufus Lives”

6. Big Black Delta – “Circuits Of Time”

7. POORSTACY – “Darkest Night”

8. Lamb Of God – “The Death Of Us”

9. FIDLAR – “Breaker”

10. Culture Wars – “Leave Me Alone”

11. Blame My Youth – “Right Where You Belong”

12. Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – “Face the Music”

13. Wyld Stallyns – “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1”

Photo credit is Brett Padelford