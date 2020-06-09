Win Butler of Arcade Fire Makes Cameo in First Trailer for Upcoming Bill & Ted Movie

Home News Aaron Grech June 9th, 2020 - 6:51 PM

It’s been over 31 years since Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure hit the big screen across America, however the franchise’s long-awaited third film will finally be released this summer, 29 years after the release of the series’ second film Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. This latest film, titled Bill & Ted Face the Music, now has a teaser trailer, which hosts a cameo appearance by Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler.

Butler makes an appearance during the trailer around the 29 second mark, wherehe is shown standing next to various members of a sci-fi government council. This trailer shows the duo, performed by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, travelling to the future to search for a song that their future selves wrote to bring people together.

Dean Parisot, the director of the 1999 science fiction comedy film Galaxy Quest, will be directing this latest outing, while the series’ original screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon handled this installment’s screenplay.

Butler recently teased some updates regarding Arcade Fire, which included a brief instrumental clip played in a music studio. The artist explained that he has been writing alongside his wife and band mate Régine Chassagne for the past couple of years and that the two have even written a song titled “Age of Anxiety.” Their most recent studio album was 2017’s Everything Now.

“Regine and I have been writing for the last couple of years, and the band was a few months into recording new material when COVID-19 hit…We had been exploring a lot of lyrical and musical themes that feel almost eerily related to what is happening now (we actually have a song called ‘Age of Anxiety’ written a year ago for Christ’s sake – ha ha ),” Butler explained. “Needless to say, the writing has intensified, and the work is flowing out… It is challenging as ever, and with just as much purpose.”

Arcade Fire released “Baby Mine” from the Dumbo soundtrack last March. Bill Kelliher recently revealed that his band will have a song in this upcoming movie.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna