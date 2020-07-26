Steep Canyon Rangers Announce New Album Arm In Arm For October 2020 Release Alongside Three Free North Carolina Drive-In Concerts In August

Home News Alex Limbert July 26th, 2020 - 6:16 PM

Asheville, N.C.-based Grammy award-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers announced the release of their 13th Album Arm In Arm due to be released on Oct. 16 via the Hillsborough, N.C.-based Yep Roc Records label. In addition, the band will be performing three free drive-in concerts in western North Carolina, including shows at the Brevard Music Center in Brevard, N.C. on August 27, at the Riveter in Asheville, N.C. on August 28 and at the Old Avondale Mill Site in Burnsville, N.C. on August 29. The two tracks from the album, “Every River” and “In the Next Life” have been released and the album is currently available for pre-order.

The album was produced by Tennessee-based Grammy-winning recording engineer Brandon Bell, who primarily works with bluegrass, Americana and country artists. Recorded in Zac Brown’s Southern Ground Studios in Nashville, Tenn. where Bell is the Studio Manager and Chief Engineer, Arm In Arm marks the first time Steep Canyon Rangers recorded an album outside of North Carolina.

The concerts will be performed from a “state-of-the-art” mobile stage truck carrying a 16-foot LED screen. Audio will be sent to concert goer’s cars via radio frequency. The Riveter show in Asheville, N.C. on August 28 will be live streamed via WNCW starting at 8:30 p.m..

Per the band’s press release, Asheville-based brewer Wicked Weed Brewing will be donating up to $20,000 to Haywood Street’s Downtown Welcome Table, an Asheville, N.C.-based organization that provides a fine dining experience to those living on the streets.

Last year, Steep Canyon Rangers released a single titled “Be Still Moses” with Philadelphia, Penn.-based soul trio Boys II Men. Prior to that, the band released an eight-song release titled North Carolina Songbook.

For tickets to the upcoming August shows, please visit Candaid.org.

Arm In Arm track list:

1. One Drop of Rain

2. Sunny Days

3. Everything You Know

4. Every River

5. Honey on My Tongue

6. In the Next Life

7. Bullet in the Fire

8. Take My Mind (feat. Oliver Wood & Michael Bearden)

9. A Body Like Yours

10. Afterglow

11. Crystal Ship