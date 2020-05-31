Orville Peck Announces New EP Show Pony for June 2020 Release and Shares New Song “No Glory in the West”

Home News Peter Mann May 31st, 2020 - 6:23 PM

Enigmatic masked country singer, Orville Peck, recently announced his signing with Columbia Records along with releasing his latest single “No Glory in the West” off his forthcoming Show Pony EP due out on June 12. Showcasing more influences on Peck’s work, an appearance by “Queen of Country Pop”, Canadian singer-songwriter, Shania Twain will be featured on Show Pony EP on the duet titled “Legends Never Die.”

Following the release of his Sub Pop Records full-length debut studio album, Pony, released last year, as previously reported in Brooklyn Vegan, Peck spoke in depth of the process of recording his latest Show Pony EP, saying:

“I loved my experience with Pony. However, Show Pony is a more confident perspective and allows me to share even more both lyrically and musically. Like all country albums, Show Pony is a little collection of stories – some sad, some happy – and I am excited for people to hear it. Working with Shania was a dream come true, her music made me feel empowered as a kid and was a huge influence on me.”

Peck’s latest single “No Glory in the West” released alongside its accompanying stunning visual music video, this past Friday, May 29, is a more traditional country ballad that plays on its tough rugged exterior. The track’s stripped back acoustic guitar strings gives the track a harrowing experience of a cowboy ballad that tells tales of restlessness and regrets. The video depicts Peck as a stoic cowboy roaming around grandiose and majestic landscapes on horseback. To watch Orville Peck’s “No Glory in the West” official music video, stream below via YouTube.

Adding to Peck’s aura of mystique, according to an article published October of last year in The New York Times, “It took some cajoling before he offered any personal tidbits, referring to a childhood spent in ‘Africa, North America and Europe,’ with a father who is a glam-rock sound engineer and a mother who is an artist. He identifies as gay and gave his age as 31.”

As previously reported here on mxdwn, Nashville-based rock collective Bully recently covered Peck’s “Turn To Hate” off Pony, “Orville Peck and Bully have a similar edge to their sound. Additionally, both versions include dreamy guitars and a vintage aesthetic.”

Orville Peck – Show Pony EP tracklist:

01. Summertime

02. No Glory in the West

03. Drive Me, Crazy

04. Kids

05. Legends Never Die (duet with Shania Twain)

06. Fancy