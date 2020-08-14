Linkin Park Uncover 20 Year Old Previously Unreleased Demo “She Couldn’t”

Home News Roy Lott August 14th, 2020 - 2:24 AM

Linkin Park has announced that re-release of their debut album Hybrid Theory for its 20th anniversary. Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition is set for an October 9 release. The special edition will include never-before-heard demos from the time, rarities, B-sides, DVDs, 95+ minutes of never-before-seen footage, and other extras. It will be available in multiple configurations, including a Super Deluxe Box, Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe CD, and Digital.

In celebration of the anniversary, the band has released an unreleased demo from 1999 called “She Couldn’t.” Sticking to the bands empowering sounds the band is known for. Take a listen below.

Hybrid Theory became the best-selling album of 2001 in the US, selling 11 million copies stateside, achieving the rare “Diamond Award” from the RIAA, and selling over 25 million albums worldwide. It spawned three singles “One Step Closer,” “Crawling,” and “In The End,” which its video just crossed the 1 billion view mark on YouTube.

President Donald Trump recently pulled a video created for his re-election campaign due to a copyright claim filed against him trying to use their song “In The End” in the video. The band later tweeted a statement about it, saying “Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music,” the band said in a statement on Twitter. “A cease and desist has been issued.”

Former lead singer Chester Bennington’s son Jamie Bennington made his music video directorial debut for Phoenix-based rock band Grey Daze’s track “ Soul Song ” from their album Amends. Grey Daze founder Sean Mcdowell stated “Having Jaime involved in the recording of ‘Soul Song’ meant so much to all of us. It was one of those full circle moments where we remembered meeting Chester at an even younger age than Jaime, and to now be recording with his son… it was a highlight of recording Amends.

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis