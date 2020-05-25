Jamie Bennington, Son of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, Directs New Video For Grey Daze’s “Soul Song”

Home News Roy Lott May 25th, 2020 - 10:14 PM

Phoenix-based rock band Grey Daze has released the music video for their latest single “Soul Song” from their album Amends, released earlier this year. “Soul Song” follows “Sometimes” released last month and “Sickness.” Its accompanying video was directed by Jamie Bennington, son of band member Chester Bennington. While Chester Bennington was more known for leading Linkin Park, Grey Daze is where it began for him.

In a press release, co-founder and drummer of Grey Daze Sean Mcdowell spoke about Jamie’s involvement. “Having Jaime involved in the recording of ‘Soul Song’ meant so much to all of us. It was one of those full circle moments where we remembered meeting Chester at an even younger age than Jaime, and to now be recording with his son… it was a highlight of recording Amends. He continues “Jamie is a burgeoning filmmaker so when he offered to do this video, well, we couldn’t think of a better way to present this song.”

Jamie then explained his vision of the video. “This music video is about my spiritual connection to the other side and my literal experiences with the elusive and, at times, incomprehensible presence of my father after death. ’Soul Song’ is about the many ways in which we come to enlightenment, into knowledge, and the many ways we fall away from it. This is my personal experience with that.” Watch below.

Earlier this year, the band released a re-recording of “What’s in the Eye,” which included vocals from Benmimgton as well as a mini-documentary discussing the group’s history, reunion and their latest album.