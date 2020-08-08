The Avett Brothers Release New Heartfelt Track “I Go To My Heart” Alongside Music Video

Home News Alex Limbert August 8th, 2020 - 1:06 PM

Three time Grammy Award-nominees folk rock band Avett Brothers released the second single “I Go To My Heart” and accompanying video from their upcoming album The Third Gleam due out Aug. 28 on American Recordings/Loma Vista Recordings. The band released the first single “Victory” along with a video directed by Crakerfarm which Paste declared one of “The Best Songs of July 2020.” According to the band’s press release, “‘I Go To My Heart’ is both sonically and emotionally stripped-back, turning to love in moments of hardship and pleading for redemption.”

Seth and Scott Avett elaborate “merely the sound of my brother and I in a room, singing about what is on our minds and in our hearts…sharing it now is about what sharing art is always about: another chance that we may partake in connecting with our brothers and sisters of this world, and hopefully joining you in noticing a speck of light gleaming in what appears to be a relatively long and dark night.”

The video shows the brothers along with bassist Bob Crawford playing in a shed. The brothers are playing acoustic guitars while Crawford stands playing the double bass. The brothers are both using capos on the fourth fret. Seth strums the guitar with no pick as he sings and whistles. Scott uses a pick while he plays arpeggios, leads and strums.

The song is southing. It’s played in the key of F# major with a tempo of approximately 70 BPM. According to Western Michican University, the key of F# creates feelings of “triumph over difficulty, free sigh of relief uttered when hurdles are surmounted; echo of a soul which has fiercely struggled and finally conquered.”

These feelings appear to coincide with the song’s lyics which state: “I go to my heart or my knees / Begging “Take me, darling, please” / I will follow you / promise I have changed / I’ve been gone for years, I know / But I am back for good to show / That I will never stray from you like that again / No, I will never stray from you like that again.”

The band recently sold out the Charlotte Motor Speedway concert, which will be livestreamed on Aug. 29. Pay-Per-View details are available at Nugs.net .

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva