The Avett Brothers Announce New Album The Third Gleam for August 2020 Release and Share New Video for “We Americans”

Folk rock outfit The Avett Brothers have announced a new studio album The Third Gleam, which is set to be released on August 28 via Loma Vista Recordings. The band have also released a new music video for “We Americans,” which was featured on the band’s last studio album Closer Than Together, released last year.

“Blood In The Soil” is shot entirely in black and white, with some animated footage created by Jason Mitcham blended in with images of the band members Seth and Scott Avett. The song’s animation shows a ton of imagery of weeds overgrowing on top of buildings and prairie land, which matches the conflicted theme of the song that detail the complicated history of the United States.

The Third Gleam was written by the group prior to the COVID-119 pandemic and the massive Black Lives Matter protests taking part across the country. The project will hold eight songs, which the band states will be composed of universal themes which capture this integral moment in history.

“Through the fever pitch of fear over the pandemic, outcry in the wake of widely observable bigotry, and mourning over the death caused by both, we are united in conflict…put to task in the arenas of our fortitude, our morality, indeed the strength of our own souls, individually and collectively,” Seth and Scott Avett stated in a press release.

The group recently performed at a CMRF live stream set earlier this year, which also held performances by Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews and The Lumineers.

The Third Gleam track list

1. Victory

2. I Should’ve Spent The Day With My Family

3. Prison To Heaven

4. Back Into The Light

5. Women Like You

6. Untitled #4

7. I Go To My Heart

8. The Fire

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi