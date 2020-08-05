Deradoorian Explores Mystical Psychedelia on New Song “Mask of Yesterday”

Home News Paige Willis August 5th, 2020 - 1:46 PM

Angel Deradoorian has released the last pre-release leading up to her album that will be dropped September 18. The new single is titled “Mask of Yesterday,” that has a heavy psychedelic element. From the press release, Deradoorian shares that this album is meant to be felt more than it is meant to be heard. The artist states, “I think it would be cool if people lay on the floor to listen to it, and let it go through their bodies.”



Deradoorians haunting vocals layered with the melodic guitar and slow percussion backing creates a psychedelic experience in and of itself. The artist herself said that this album is meant to be felt, and this song is definitely a perfect example of the ability to feel her music. Sonically the sound can take over your body, especially if listened to the way it was intended to be listened to, without any distractions.

The song alludes to the loss of someone in the artist’s life, the lyrics say, “IN MY MEMORY I SEE YOU DISAPPEAR/GONE/WATCHING/LEAVES FALLING GREEN AND BROWN.” The lyrics could be interpreted in that this is a song about someone leaving her, and she could possibly feel unsettled with this feeling.

Deradoorian had originally planned to release her album in May, but is now set to be released on September 18. Just yesterday the artist collaborated with Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Mick Barre of Krallice, Brad Traux of Interpol and Greg Fox of Ex Eye to do a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Sweet Leaf.” This past May Deradoorian released an animated music video for her Psychedelic song “It Was Me.”

Deradoorian speaks on the type of album that she is creating saying that it is mean to be more of a physical experience explaining, “Being in that kind of space of awareness making it, I hope it evokes a physical reaction for people…that has so much to do with frequencies, vibrational relationships in sound.”