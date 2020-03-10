Deradoorian Signs to ANTI- and Announces New Album Find the Sun for May 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech March 10th, 2020 - 10:28 AM

Former Dirty Projectors member Angel Deradoorian, better known as Deradoorian has just signed to ANTI- Records, who will release her sophomore album Find The Sun, which is set to be released on May 22nd. This upcoming studio album will feature 10 new tracks, along with the newly released single “Saturnine Night.”

“Saturine Night” is a lengthy track clocking in a little over seven minutes, blending elements of post-punk with its dark and gritty guitar hooks and basslines, which are furthered by Deradoorian’s equally gothic vocal delivery. Her performance on this track is complemented by eerie vocal overlays, channeling in elements of Joy Division and Bauhaus.

This upcoming project will feature numerous elements from various artists, with German progressive rock band Can, and their former lead vocalist Damo Suzuki serving as its prime inspiration, alongside the likes of legendary free jazz performers Pharoah Sanders and Sun Ra. This record began as a series of sketches written by Deradoorian with the assistance of her friend and percussionist Samer Ghadry. The two later joined up with Ghadry’s frequent collaborator Dave Harrington, and recorded this album at the Panoramic House in Marin County, California.

“Overall, a lot of these songs are about trying to reach yourself – how to be your most brilliant self,” Deradoorian explained in a press release. “…because we come from a culture that doesn’t actually support this. We are so deeply programmed to obey societal boundaries that we don’t even know the power we contain within.”

The performer will also be touring with Stereolab this summer. Check out our review of her Eternal Recurrence EP here.

Find The Sun

1. Red Den

2. Corsican Shores

3. Saturnine Night

4. Monk’s Robes

5. The Illuminator

6. Waterlily

7. It Was Me

8. Devil’s Market

9. Mask of Yesterday

10. Sun

Tour Dates:

5/2 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade #

5/4 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle #

5/5 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 #

5/7 – Portland, ME – State Theater #

5/8 – Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston #

5/9 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Small’s Theater #

5/10 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theater #

5/11 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre #

5/13 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater #

5/15 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s #

5/16 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s #

5/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern #

5/18 – Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Library #

5/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield #

5/21 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory #

# – with Stereolab