Cut Copy Releases New Crystalline Dance-Pop Song “Like Breaking Glass”

Cut Copy has released a new song from their upcoming album Freeze, Melt titled “Like Breaking Glass.” This is the third single that Cut Copy has released in 2020 from Cutters Records/The Orchard, according to the press release. Their upcoming sixth studio album will be out August 21, which is just weeks away.

“Like Breaking Glass” is an electro-pop song that has feelings of 80s electronic, but is very modern. The vocals are ethereal, harmonized and heavily layered as well as the backing music. Cut Copy’s new single starts with a light and airy synth and continues with a bass kick that adds depth to the song. As the song continues there is an added melody of an electronic keyboard that helps to glue the different elements of the song together.

The lyrics allude to the ups and downs of love and relationships. “When the world comes down/And breaks in two/I could dance in the silence/And think of you/But love can be cold/Our love is cruel/With the light there is darkness/That runs right through.” These words could be interpreted that there is a balance that comes with love like “With the light there is darkness.”

Freeze, Melt will include their two other tracks that the Australian group has released in the past year. Songs “Love is All We Share” and “Cold Water” were released leading up to their latest single, and will soon be followed by the rest of their tracks on their highly anticipated album. “Love is All We Share,” was released after three years of no new music. The Grammy nominated group released their second song of the year “Cold Water,” when they announced their album release for August 21.

