Cut Copy Announces New Album Freeze, Melt for August 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Cold Water”

Grammy nominated electronic band Cut Copy just announced a new release. The group just dropped “Cold Waters” and simultaneously announced that they will be releasing their sixth studio album Freeze, Melt. This will be their first full project since 2017 when they released their album Haiku From Zero.

Dan Whitford, lead vocalist of the band comments on the meaning behind the new single and the relevance that it has to our world today saying, ” ‘Cold Water’ felt quite different to songs we’d made in the past. It was less dance, but more atmospheric. Also the subject matter explores love in today’s context, where the climate and fate of the planet are becoming increasingly uncertain.” The new album Freeze, Melt will be released August 21 later this year.

Cut Copy also recently released another single in May called “Love Is All We Share.” The band has received two ARIA awards as well as a Grammy nomination, as aforementioned, for their studio album Pitchfork that was released in 2008.

The new song “Cold Waters” is a very ethereal song, where the sounds almost match the ebbing waves of the ocean water included in the music video. Lyrically there is an element that calms the listener. There is a mirroring effect in the lyrics as well with multiple verses starting with the word “all.” It gives the song a higher chance of getting stuck in your head because of the repetitiveness of the lyrics. The pulse of the song seems to speed along as the song goes on. Cut Copy’s Whitford said that this is a different type of song than they have recorded in the past, but the sound suits the electronic group.

Tracklist

1. Cold Water

2. Like Breaking Glass

3. Love Is All We Share

4. Stop, Horizon

5. Running In The Grass

6. A Perfect Day

7. Rain

8. In Transit

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford